Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $121.68 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.