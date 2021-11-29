Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) vs. Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Head to Head Survey

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sema4 and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -3.39% -10.86% -2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and Covalon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.50 -$5.17 million ($0.03) -61.87

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sema4 and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sema4 presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.42%. Given Sema4’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

Sema4 beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

