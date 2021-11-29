SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
NYSE SLQT opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.
In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $148,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
