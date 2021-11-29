SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE SLQT opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $148,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

