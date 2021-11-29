Secret (SCRT) Tops One Day Volume of $10.32 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00010951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $940.07 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00309670 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004869 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.