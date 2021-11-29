Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.