SEA (SE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/20/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

11/17/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $424.00 to $416.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.

11/15/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $355.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

10/15/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $424.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $297.96. 4,503,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

