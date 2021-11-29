SEA (SE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SEA (NYSE: SE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/20/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 11/17/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $424.00 to $416.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.
- 11/15/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $355.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 11/2/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 10/15/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $424.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $297.96. 4,503,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.31.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.