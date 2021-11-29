Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SRL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

