Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $42.35.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
