Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $42.35.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

