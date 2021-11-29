SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

