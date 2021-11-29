Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.