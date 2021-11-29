Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
