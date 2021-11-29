Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of SANM opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

