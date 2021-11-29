Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 207,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

