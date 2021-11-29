Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Update

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233,333 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,279. Sandbridge X2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

