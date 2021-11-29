Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 387.7% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SAXPY stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.14. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

