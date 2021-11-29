Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BND opened at $85.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

