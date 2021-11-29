Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

