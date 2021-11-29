Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $669.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

