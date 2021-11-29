Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.00 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

