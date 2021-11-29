Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.15 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

