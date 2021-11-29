Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $219.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

