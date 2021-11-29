Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,351.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,351 ($17.65) and last traded at GBX 1,347.53 ($17.61), with a volume of 30800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,316 ($17.19).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.08.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

