Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,919 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $149.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

