Sabal Trust CO Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 204,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,000. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.