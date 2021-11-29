Sabal Trust CO Has $561,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $405.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

