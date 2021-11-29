Sabal Trust CO Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

