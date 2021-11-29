Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $201.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

