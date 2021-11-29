Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $18,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

