Rune One Day Volume Reaches $39,421.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $39,421.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $384.61 or 0.00673040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,741 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

