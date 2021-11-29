Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.61). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

