Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,239.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 295,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

