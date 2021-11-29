Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.52 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

