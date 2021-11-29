Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.