Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

