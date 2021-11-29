Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.32 Million Stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.07% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

