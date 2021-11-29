Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $45,050,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $11,364,000. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

