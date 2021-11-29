Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,003 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of Universal Insurance worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 368.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.