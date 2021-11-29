Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded up €0.29 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.55 ($48.35). 467,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. Evotec has a 1-year low of €24.94 ($28.34) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($52.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

