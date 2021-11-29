Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,436 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 797,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

