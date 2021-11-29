Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,599 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCLFU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 473.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

