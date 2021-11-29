ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

