Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $235.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities cut their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

