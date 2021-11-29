Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$600.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 89.33%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

