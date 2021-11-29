Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $18.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 328,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,352. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

