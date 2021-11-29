RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Down to $108.71

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.71, but opened at $106.32. RLI shares last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 654 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

