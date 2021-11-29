Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 76.7% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

