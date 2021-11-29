Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $105.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

