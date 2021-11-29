Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 98,156 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,156 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

AGLE stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

