Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.58 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

