Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $679,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $901.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $902.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.