Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $489,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE AON opened at $294.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

